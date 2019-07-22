Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FITB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.