Quest Diagnostics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)DGXBy: SA News Team
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (-4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DGX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.