Interpublic Group of Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)IPGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IPG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.