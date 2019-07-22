Graphic Packaging Holding Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)GPKBy: SA News Team
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.