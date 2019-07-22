Lincoln Electric Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $787.63M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LECO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.