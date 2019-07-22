ViiV's fostemsavir shows long-term benefit in treatment-experienced HIV patients

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, BRIGHTE, evaluating ViiV Healthcare's fostemsavir in heavily pretreated HIV patients showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at the International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science in Mexico City.

At week 96, 60% of patients with multidrug drug-resistant HIV-1 infection who received fostemsavir plus optimized background treatment (OBT) achieved virologic suppression, an increase of 6% from week 48.

On the safety front, almost all patients receiving fostemsavir experienced at least one adverse event, most commonly nausea, diarrhea and headache (in order of prevalence). 38% experienced at least one serious adverse event (SAE), mostly infections or infestations. Only 3% of the SAEs were related to fostemsavir.

The company plans to file regulatory applications later this year.

Management will host a press conference tomorrow, July 23, at 10:00 am ET to review abstracts to be presented at the conference.