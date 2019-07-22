Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.76 (+31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 2 downward.