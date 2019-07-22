Canadian National Railway Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.66 (+9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.95B (+8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward.