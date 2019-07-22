Superior Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (-43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $464.95M (-13.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.