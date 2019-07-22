USANA Health Sciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $254.66M (-15.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, USNA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.