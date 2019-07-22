Robert Half Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RHI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.