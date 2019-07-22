Halliburton +8% after idling fracking gear, cutting costs

Halliburton (HAL +8.1% ), the worst performer in the S&P 500 over the past year, is today's biggest gainer in the index after beating Q2 earnings expectations and saying it idled unused fracking equipment and cut 8% of its North American workforce, rising more than 8% for its biggest intraday gain since November 2016.

CEO Jeff Miller said during today's earnings conference call that the company idled fracking equipment during Q2 and will continue to do so, and has taken steps to cut costs by reorganizing its North American business.

While Q2 revenues for the Completion and Production unit fell 8% Y/Y, results rose 4% from Q1 and Miller said HAL lifted margins in the segment by cutting costs and maximizing equipment usage.

"The magnitude of the improvement in the Completions and Production margin performance" was encouraging, says Tudor Pickering Holt analyst Byron Pope.

"Kudos for being proactive on the stacked equipment in this market versus fighting for share," says Goldman Sachs analyst Angie Sedita.

Despite the improvements, Miller warned that Q3 activity would decline as customers continue to focus on cutting spending.

Major oilfield services peers also trade higher: SLB +1.1% , BHGE +2.3% .

