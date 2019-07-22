GE could benefit from 737 MAX grounding, bearish analyst says

Boeing's delays will be free cash flow positive for General Electric (GE +1.8% ) this quarter, says J.P. Morgan's longtime GE bear Stephen Tusa, adding the company is "set up to beat" Wall Street consensus on the closely watched metric.

Q2 "will have an unusually low amount of loss leading equipment deliveries as the [737 MAX LEAP engines are] grounded with the MAX, with production likely shifting to highly profitable spare engine sales," Tusa writes, adding fewer new deliveries in GE Power could have the same impact as fewer new LEAP engines for GE cash flow - a skewing to higher-margin parts and service revenues.

Tusa sees cash burn of ~$700M in Q2, vs. company guidance of $1B-$2B.

Even so, Tusa remains bearish on the stock and believes Q4 will be GE's toughest quarter this year because of "seasonal factors and higher spending to restructure GE business units," seeing "the same dynamic here where despite a 4Q18 'beat' on FCF, the forward FCF estimate has been cut by ~30%."