Sprint moves to loss on report of merger price renegotiation

Sprint (NYSE:S) has shed gains and moved into the red, -0.3% , after the latest from Fox Business on a merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) says they're renegotiating a $26.5B deal price based on divestment of assets.

Multiple media reports have an agreement with the Justice Dept. and Dish Network (DISH +1.4% ) involving asset divestment coming as soon as Wednesday.