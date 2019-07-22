Sprint moves to loss on report of merger price renegotiation

Sprint (NYSE:S) has shed gains and moved into the red, -0.3%, after the latest from Fox Business on a merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) says they're renegotiating a $26.5B deal price based on divestment of assets.
Multiple media reports have an agreement with the Justice Dept. and Dish Network (DISH +1.4%) involving asset divestment coming as soon as Wednesday.
Sprint, T-Mobile and T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.1%) are still seeking assurances that Dish would be taking assets (including Boost Mobile) to combine with its own airwaves to build a fourth national wireless company, and that Dish wouldn't be looking for deep-pocketed backers to come in (such as cablecos, or Google or Amazon.com).
