Blackstone weighs Cheniere Energy Partners stake sale - Bloomberg

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP +1.8%) is higher after Bloomberg reports Blackstone (BX +4.9%) is working with an advisor on a potential sale of its interest in the partnership.
BX - which owned 203.4M common units in CQP as of Feb. 20, worth $8.8B based on its unit price as of mid-day Monday - is seeking a premium for its stake and marketing it to a small number of infrastructure, pension and sovereign wealth funds, according to the report.
BX agreed to invest ~$1.5B in CQP in 2012, when the company was set up by Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.9%) to house Louisiana's Sabine Pass, the first major terminal in the lower 48 states to export shale gas overseas; since then, three other projects have begun producing LNG, with two more scheduled to start up soon and several others planned or proposed.
