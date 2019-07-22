Blackstone weighs Cheniere Energy Partners stake sale - Bloomberg

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP +1.8% ) is higher after Bloomberg reports Blackstone (BX +4.9% ) is working with an advisor on a potential sale of its interest in the partnership.

BX - which owned 203.4M common units in CQP as of Feb. 20, worth $8.8B based on its unit price as of mid-day Monday - is seeking a premium for its stake and marketing it to a small number of infrastructure, pension and sovereign wealth funds, according to the report.