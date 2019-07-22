Chemical stocks Lyondell, Westlake pummeled amid Nomura downgrade

Lyondell Basell (LYB -2% ) and Westlake Chemical (WLK -1.5% ) are lower after Nomura downgrades both companies, as analyst Aleksey Yefremov foresees too much plastic-making capacity coming online in the southern U.S.

Yefremov says U.S.-based ethylene and polyethylene producers "got lucky" in H1 2019 because large U.S. capacity additions were delayed until H2, but despite a healthy Q2, the outlook for the next 6-9 months is "increasingly challenging," as the analyst sees 2.4M tons of capacity coming on line over the next six months, amounting to 12% of U.S. polyethylene capacity and 2% of global capacity.

Yefremov thinks these trends warrant near-term caution on producers LYB, which he downgrades to Neutral from Buy with a $93 price target, lowered from $107, and WLK, cut to Reduce from Neutral with a $57 target, trimmed from $58.

WLK makes caustic soda as well as polyethylene-derived products, and Yefremov says his "main concern remains excessive investor expectations for recovery in caustic soda market."

However, he maintains a Buy rating on Dow Inc. (DOW -1.1% ), citing better prospects in its non-polyethylene portfolio.

LYB's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.

WLK's Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Quant Rating is Bearish.