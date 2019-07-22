Look for ROE growth when market treads water, Goldman says.

After the S&P 500's almost 19% gain YTD, the index is now trading near its fair value relative to interest rates, profitability, and price-to-book valuations, writes Goldman Sach chief U.S. strategist, David Kostin.

“We believe policy uncertainty and negative revisions to 2020 EPS forecasts will limit equity upside," he writes in a note.

Lower interest rates and lower tax rates may provide some support, he acknowledges.

In an environment of slower economic growth, Goldman is advising its clients to look for stocks with the best expected return-on-equity growth.

Goldman's basket of 50 S&P 500 stocks with the highest consensus estimates of ROE growth has outperformed the S&P 500 by 5 percentage points YTD.