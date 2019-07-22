DTE Energy moves to restore power to 600K customers after weekend storms

DTE Energy (DTE -0.4% ) says 230K customers are still without electricity after 600K people lost power in its Michigan service area this weekend due to severe weather.

DTE estimates 80% of the 600K customers who lost power over the weekend will have it restored by the end of today and expects 90% of customers should have power restored by the end of Tuesday.

The outages were caused by two large storm events that brought 60-70 mph wind gusts to Metro Detroit; the first storm hit the area Friday night and knocked out power to many customers on the west side of DTE's service area, while Saturday's storm was more severe, with a long line of storms that swept from the north side of the service area to the south side.