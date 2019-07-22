Methanex price target trimmed at RBC after Geismar project news

Methanex (MEOH -6.4% ) sinks to a 52-week low following Friday's announcement that it will build a 1.8M-ton methanol plant adjacent to its Geismar 1 and 2 facilities in Louisiana, likely costing $1.3B-$1.4B.

Citing "weak economic sentiment," RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng trims his stock price target to $65 from $70 while reiterating his Sector Perform rating and cuts his FY 2020 expected adjusted EBITDA to $858M from $933M to reflect IHS's updated methanol price forecast.

Ng also says MEOH's decision to move ahead with Geismar 3 development is not surprising given its history of a "balanced approach to capital allocation" but says in spite of the project's attractive economics, he prefers to await more visibility in the market.

MEOH's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.