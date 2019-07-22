Morgan Stanley sees better second half for Europe telecom

Morgan Stanley is giving some love to a beleaguered sector, saying the time has come to take a look at European telecoms.

After some steady underperformance, the firm says better wireless growth may be ahead for the second half.

There's "less bad" trends in Spain and Italy, along with decent German mobile growth, and progress on cost cuts from companies like Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), Royal KPN (OTCPK:KKPNY) and Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZY), it says.

Its favored stocks in the sector are Cellnex (OTC:CLLNY), KPN, Tele2, MásMóvil and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), while it's staying Underweight on Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOY), Inwit, and Elisa (OTC:ELMUY)