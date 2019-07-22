ArcelorMittal again hikes U.S. flat-rolled steel prices

ArcelorMittal (MT +2.6% ) says it is raising flat-rolled steel prices for its U.S. customers, marking the third round of increases since the end of June.

MT's U.S. subsidiary will charge new minimum base prices of $630/st for hot-rolled coil and $800/st for cold-rolled and coated coil products, effective immediately.

MT's new numbers are up $30-$70/st from existing HRC offers in the market, according to S&P Global Platts.

The two previous rounds of increases have been effective in raising spot prices but mills have fallen short of collecting the full amount, S&P Global says.

ETF: SLX