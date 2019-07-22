Clear Channel Outdoor launches 100M-share secondary

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) is launching an underwritten public secondary offering of common stock.

It proposes to sell 100M shares, with underwriters getting a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to 15M additional shares.

Net proceeds along with cash on hand will be used to redeem about $406M of the 9.25% senior subordinated notes due 2024 of subsidiary Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings.

Book-runners are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets and Wells Fargo Securities.