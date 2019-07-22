TD Ameritrade fiscal Q3 beats as net interest revenue rises

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.04 beats the average analyst estimate of 97 cents and rose from 93 cents in fisal Q2 and 89 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Separately, the company announced that President and CEO Tim Hockey plans to leave next February.

Shares rise 1.2% in after-hours trading.

Net interest revenue of $383M for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 compares with $362M in the prior quarter and $332M in the year-ago quarter.

Investment product fees of $151M increased from $137M in Q2 and $140M in Q3 2018.

Commissions and transaction fees of $477M fell from $487M in the prior quarter and $490M in the year-ago quarter.

Net new client assets of ~$19.5B represents annualized growth rate of 6% vs. ~$19.6B, or 7% growth rate, in Q2.

Average client trades per day ~825K, up 5% Y/Y.

Pretax margin of 49.8% improved from 46.0% in Q2 and 43.6% in the year-ago quarter.

