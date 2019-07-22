Uniti responds to Windstream mediation motion over lease

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has issued a response to a motion filed by Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) seeking a mediator to oversee the two companies' talks over their master lease.

Uniti filed an objection in response to the motion filed by UMB Bank and U.S. Bank as indenture trustees for certain unsecured notes issued by Windstream subsidiaries. The objection also responded to claims raised in the motion filed by Windstream's unsecured creditors committee.

"Under appropriate legal tests, Uniti is confident the master lease is a 'true lease,' and every serious analysis of it ever performed by specialists has reached that conclusion," Uniti says in its statement.

“Uniti is encouraged by the continued efforts to reach a mutually beneficial outcome between Windstream and Uniti," Uniti CEO Kenny Gunderman says. "We remain focused on serving the interests of our stakeholders first, while also remaining hopeful that Windstream will emerge with an improved business.”

UNIT is down 0.3% in solid after-hours trading.

Court filing