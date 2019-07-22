Stocks eke out gains, buoyed by tech shares

Stocks posted middling gains in a quiet start to a week that likely will get noisier as earnings reports mount.

More than 25% of S&P 500 companies are set to report quarterly earnings this week, and profits for the firms within the index are seen declining ~2% from a year ago, according to FactSet.

Tech shares jumped 1.1% on the day to lead the S&P 500 sector standings, led by semiconductor names, with Applied Materials, Micron and Lam Research all rising at least 3.7% after winning upgrades from Goldman Sachs, which said excess inventory for memory chip companies will be depleted faster than expected.

The other 10 S&P 500 sectors stayed fairly close to their flat lines, although the consumer staples sector (-0.5%) showed relative weakness.

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, with both the two-year and 10-year yields adding a basis point to 1.81% and 2.04%, respectively.

WTI crude oil settled +1.1% to $56.22/bbl after skidding more than 7% last week.