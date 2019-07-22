American Campus Q2 FFO beats, maintains year guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Q2 modified FFO per share of 56 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 54 cents and increased from 52 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Same-store net operating income increased by 3.5%.

Same-store physical occupancy of 90.6% rose from 88.4% a year ago.

Q2 revenue of $217.4M exceeded the consensus estimate of $206.8M; rose from $201.1M from a year ago.

Maintains previously stated guidance for FY2019 for modified FFO per share of $2.35-$2.45; consensus estimate is $2.41.

Conference call on July 23 at 10:00 AM ET.

