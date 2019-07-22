Bonanza Creek reports rising Q2 sales volumes, keeps full-year capex view

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI +0.8% ) says Q2 estimated sales volumes rose 18% Q/Q to 24.4K boe/day, with oil representing 62% and liquids representing 78% of total sales volumes.

Q2 estimated lease operating expenses were $2.87/boe, down slightly from $2.91/boe in Q1; Q2 capex totaled $81.7M, and the company reiterates FY 2019 capex guidance of $230M-255M.

BCEI says it exited the quarter with $294M in liquidity and $56M of net debt.

Also, mid-year proved reserves increased to 120M boe from 116.8M boe at year-end 2018 even though prices fell ~6%.