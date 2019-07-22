Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) slumps 4.7% in after-hours trading after Q2 EPS of 99 cents missed the average analyst estimate of $1.10.

Fell from Q1 EPS of $1.04 and increased from 89 cents a year ago; net income of $189M slipped from $205M in Q1 and rose slightly from $187M a year ago.

Reflects "relatively strong loan growth coupled with margin compression resulting from a challenging interest rate environment," said Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons.

Q2 EPS rose 11% as share count was 9% lower.

Net interest income of $569M rose 4% Y/Y; net interest margin was 3.54% vs. 3.56%.

Net loans and leases of $48.6B rose 7% Y/Y.

Provision for credit losses were $21M vs. $12M in the year-ago period.

Return on average tangible common equity increased to 12.7% from 12.4% a year earlier.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.

Previously: Zions EPS misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (July 22)