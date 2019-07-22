TechnipFMC wins Neptune Energy contract for North Sea project

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it was awarded a contract to build and install subsea equipment for Neptune Energy's Seagull offshore oil development project in the U.K. North Sea; financial terms are not disclosed.

FTI will construct and install the wellheads, trees, an umbilical, flowlines, a four-slot manifold, a subsea wye structure and a subsea control system; construction is scheduled to start in Q2 2020.

The Seagull development is expected to initially produce ~50K boe/day (80% oil) across its 10-year design life.

Neptune is the operator of Seagull and has a 35% equity interest, although partner BP owns a 50% stake.