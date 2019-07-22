Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) -0.7% after-hours following a mixed Q2 earnings report, edging EPS expectations while falling slightly short on revenues and reaffirming full-year earnings guidance.

CE says its Acetate Tow business reported an operating loss of $44M, including an $83M impairment charge related to the planned closure of its Ocotlán manufacturing facility in Mexico.

CE's Acetyl Chain recorded Q2 net sales of $865M, as 2% Q/Q volume growth largely offset a decline in industry acetic acid pricing; operating profit was $188M.

Q2 net sales in the Engineered Materials segment fell 7% Q/Q to $593M, as the industry saw broad price declines in Asia and competitive pricing pressure globally in nylon.

CE reaffirms full-year EPS guidance of $10.50, vs. $10.22 analyst consensus estimate.