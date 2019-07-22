Tesla drops suit against critic following discovery order

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has dropped its lawsuit charging a critic and short-seller with harassment after failing to comply with a discovery order in the case.

The company in April had gotten a restraining order against Randeep Hothi, saying he trespassed on its property and menaced and injured its employees, driving recklessly around them as they tested Autopilot around its Fremont, Calif., factory.

Hothi insisted on an evidentiary hearing and limited discovery, and the judge in the case assented. Over Tesla protests, on July 18 the court ordered Tesla to produce any video recordings of the incident in question along with limited audio recordings.

Tesla has let Hothi's attorney know it won't produce any evidence and dropped the suit: "While Tesla is confident that the evidence supports the claims made in this case, Tesla has endeavored to make clear that the audio recording contains its employees' private and personal conversations."

Hothi got assistance in raising funds for his defense from Lawrence Fossi, a k a "Montana Skeptic," another prominent Tesla critic.

Meanwhile, Business Insider says a Tesla spokesperson told it the company is confident it's made clear Hothi is never to return to its property unless he wants more legal trouble.