Apple, Intel in advanced talks over modem business - WSJ

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in advanced talks to buy Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) smartphone modem-chip business, the Wall Street Journal reports, another step in what could be a major push for internal modem development.

A deal could value a portfolio of patents and staff at $1B or more and could come in the next week, according to the report.

Earlier talks were reported in June, showing some momentum there.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) dipped on that June report, and is 3% lower after hours today. Previous talks between Apple and Intel had broken down around the time Apple struck a multiyear supply deal with Qualcomm.