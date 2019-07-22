Boeing's 737 MAX grounding risks credit rating downgrade

Moody's joins Fitch Ratings in sounding a warning over Boeing's (NYSE:BA) credit rating, as the grounding of the 737 MAX jetliner drags into a fifth month.

Boeing faces a $5B cash flow drain this year as it continues to churn out planes it cannot deliver until regulators around the world clear the aircraft to resume commercial flights, the ratings agency says.

Moody's reaffirms its A2 senior unsecured and P-1 short-term ratings but lowers its outlook to negative, reflecting its view that the MAX grounding "will run longer than we had expected, which will compound its operational disruption, costs and the size of the investment in working capital as production remains at a substantial rate of 42 per month."

The grounding of the company's best-selling jet will clip Boeing's operating margins for years to come while posing a significant public relations challenge that will linger into next year and beyond, Fitch said earlier in the day.