Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations

The Texas attorney general's office files a lawsuit against Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), seeking to penalize the company for five years of allegedly excessive emissions at its Port Arthur refinery.

The lawsuit blames mismanagement at the facility, whose "poor operational, maintenance and design practices continue to cause emissions events and unauthorized emissions of air contaminants."

Port Arthur has violated air quality permits at least 38 times since 2014, including 13 instances that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued orders against the company, the lawsuit contends.