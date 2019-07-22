Canaccord downgrades Telus, boosts Shaw

Telus (NYSE:TU) shares slipped 1.1% in U.S. trading today after a downgrade to Hold by Canaccord.

The firm trimmed its price target to C$50 from C$52; that now implies 4.4% upside from Toronto pricing of C$47.86.

In turn, Canaccord boosted its rating on rival Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to Buy, and gave it a price target of C$30; that implies 17.7% upside from today's close in Toronto.

Sentiment on Telus is strong, with sell-side analysts rating it Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors Bullish, and a Quant Rating of Bullish.

Meanwhile, sell-siders rate Shaw a Hold overall, Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.