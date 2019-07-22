Freeport project nearing LNG export, introduces feed gas into Train 1

Freeport LNG has reached final commissioning on Train 1 of its liquefaction plant in Freeport, Tex., following months of construction delays.

McDermott International (MDR -0.4% ) and partners Chiyoda International and Zachry Group say crews have introduced feed gas into Train 1 of the liquefied natural gas export terminal.

When fully operational, Train 1 will produce more than 5M metric tons/year of LNG.

Freeport has postponed the startup for Train 2 until January 2020 and the startup for Train 3 until May 2020; it anticipates adding a fourth train by 2021, bringing total plant capacity to more than 20M mt/year.

