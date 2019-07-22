AutoNation posts Q2 earnings beat, names Miller new President/CEO

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reports Q2 net earnings of $1.12/share, compared with $1.07/share in the year-earlier period, while revenue slipped 0.8% to $5.34B from $5.39B a year ago; analysts had forecast EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $5.29B, according to FactSet.

Same-store new vehicle gross profit per vehicle sold in Q2 jumped 10% Y/Y to $1,764, while same-store used vehicle gross profit was relatively flat at $1,459 per vehicle; same-store customer financial services gross profit rose 7% Y/Y to an all-time high $1,926 per vehicle.

AN also names CFO Cheryl Miller as its new President and CEO effective immediately, replacing Carl Liebert, who is departing after serving in the job only since March.

"It was a risk that we took with Carl in that he was entirely new to automotive retail," executive chairman Mike Jackson tells WSJ. "We came to the conclusion that it was not a good fit."

The company says Miller has led several key strategic initiatives, including the building and cultivating of its partnership with Waymo.

AN also appoints chief accounting officer Christopher Cade as interim CFO and promotes Jim Bender to COO from executive VP of sales.