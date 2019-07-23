Trump agrees to prompt license requests for Huawei sales

Seven CEOs from the tech and telecom industries descended on the White House on Monday to discuss trade, national security and most importantly - Huawei.

The CEOs of the companies "requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce" regarding Huawei, which President Trump agreed to, while the executives expressed "strong support" for national security restrictions on U.S. telecom equipment purchases and sales to the blacklisted Chinese company.

Among those present: Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Cisco (OTCPK:CSOC), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).