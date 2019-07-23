USDA rule change would end food stamps for millions

Currently, 43 U.S. states allow residents to automatically become eligible for food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, if they receive benefits from another federal program known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF.

However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture today will propose a rule today requiring people who receive TANF benefits to pass a review of their income and assets to determine whether they are eligible for free food from SNAP.

A final regulation will be issued after a 60-day public comment period. If enacted, the rule would save the federal government about $2.5B a year by removing 3.1M people from SNAP.