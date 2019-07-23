Details of the debt ceiling deal

A bipartisan deal - crafted by Nancy Pelosi and Steven Mnuchin - has been reached to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling until the middle of 2021, meaning the next big budgetary standoff would occur after next year’s presidential election.

It also eliminates the risk that the government could miss payments as early as September, which would have severe economic ramifications.

The deal will likely push the annual budget deficit for the U.S. above $1T next year, while Congress agrees on the details of the annual budget in separate appropriations bills to avert the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown.

Lawmakers also decided that no "poison pills" could be attached to that legislation, such as funding for a border wall with Mexico, or a demand for President Trump's tax returns.