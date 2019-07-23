European bank earnings kick off

Switzerland's UBS (NYSE:UBS) and Spain's Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) kicked off a slate of European bank earnings, with both lenders reporting income for the second quarter that topped the highest analyst estimates.

A net profit of $1.4B was UBS's best Q2 in nine years, though it expects "sharp" rate cuts will continue to hurt net interest income, while its equity trading revenues fell 9% from a year earlier.

Santander's profits meanwhile fell 18% from a year ago, but results were hurt by one-off restructuring costs from its acquisition of Banco Popular and a weak performance in Britain.