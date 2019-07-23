Futures point to further stock gains

Lots of things are going for U.S. stock index futures this morning as equities head back to record highs.

Contracts tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all up by 0.3% after the U.S. and China moved closer to their first face-to-face talks in months, while President Trump appeared to soften his stance on blacklisted Huawei.

Congress also struck a deal late Monday with the White House over spending, while investors await the latest round of corporate results from Visa, Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin and United Technologies.

In energy news, oil is holding a two-day advance at $56.26/bbl as heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf threatened to disrupt flows.