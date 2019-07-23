Polaris narrowed FY2019 outlook

Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American Side-by-side retail sales increased low-single digits in Q2.

Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $1.05B (+6%); Motorcycles: $196.77M (+10%); Global adjacent markets: $121.92M (+7%); Aftermarket: $228.87M (+1%); Boats: $182.43M.

Income from financial services slipped 7.5% to $19.75M.

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 100 bps to 24.9%.

Operating margin rate down 56 bps to 7.6%.

Total dealer inventory up 1% Y/Y, slightly below targeted inventory levels.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted sales: +12% to +13%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $6.10 to $6.30.

PII +0.84% premarket.

