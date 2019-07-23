Margins suffer at Tile Shop Holdings in Q2

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) reports comparable store sales declined 4.2% in Q2, primarily due to lower customer traffic.
Gross margin rate deleveraged 130 bps to 69%, primarily due to increased shrink expense and damaged inventory recognized upon completion of physical inventory counts at all stores and distribution centers during the quarter.
Operating margin rate was 0.9% for the quarter vs. 8% year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA margin rate slipped 520 bps to 11%.
Inventory fell 3.1% to $106.7M.
Store count flat at 140.
The Company repurchased 2.3M shares for $10.5M during the quarter.
Previously: Tile Shop Holdings EPS misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (July 23)
