Margins suffer at Tile Shop Holdings in Q2

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) reports comparable store sales declined 4.2% in Q2, primarily due to lower customer traffic.

Gross margin rate deleveraged 130 bps to 69%, primarily due to increased shrink expense and damaged inventory recognized upon completion of physical inventory counts at all stores and distribution centers during the quarter.

Operating margin rate was 0.9% for the quarter vs. 8% year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate slipped 520 bps to 11%.

Inventory fell 3.1% to $106.7M.

Store count flat at 140.

The Company repurchased 2.3M shares for $10.5M during the quarter.

