Student enrollments up 33.9% for New Oriental Education & Technology in Q4

New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 25.1% to $717M in Q4, driven by increases in student enrollments in K-12 after-school tutoring courses.

K-12 after-school tutoring business revenue grew ~28.5% Y/Y.

Total student enrollments expanded 33.9% Y/Y to ~2,756,000.

The total number of schools and learning centers +152 Y/Y to 1,233.

Operating margin rate improved 100 bps to 12.2%.

Q1 Guidance: Total net revenues: $1050.5M to $1075.5M (+22% to +25% Y/Y).

EDU +0.02% premarket.

