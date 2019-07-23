Sterling slips ahead of likely Boris coronation

Boris Johnson is expected to be elected leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party today, succeeding Theresa May, who stepped down over her failure to get parliament to ratify her Brexit deal.

Johnson has said he wants to renegotiate a divorce agreement - a move the EU said is not up for discussion - but has also issued a "do or die pledge to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

The pound has already lost 2% since May announced her departure, but markets seem to be giving Johnson the benefit of the doubt, with a messy no-deal departure not yet priced in.

FTSE 100 +0.7% to 7,565. Sterling -0.4% to 1.2427.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP