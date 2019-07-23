Improved margins for Graphic Packaging Holding in Q2

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reports sales growth of 3% in Q2, driven by $39.8M of higher pricing and $16.3M of improved volume/mix related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 160 bps to 17.2%.

Operating margin rate improved 200 bps to 9.3%.

Inventories, net rose 11.1% to $1.1B.

The company returned $47M to stakeholders during the quarter through $18M of share repurchases, $22M of dividends and $6M of distributions to the GPIP Partner.

The company to acquire Artistic Carton Company, which is expected to generate ~$10M in annualized EBITDA including anticipated synergies over the next 12-18 months. The transaction is expected to close in 3Q19.

GPK +0.91% premarket.

Previously: Graphic Packaging Holding EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 23)