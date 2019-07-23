Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reports organic revenue was up 6% in Q2 to top the expectation for a rise of 4%. Unit case volume was up 3% and price/mix contributed two points of growth.

Comparable operating margin came in at 30.3% vs. 30.6% a year ago as strong underlying operating margin expansion was offset by an approximate 185 basis point negative impact from currency headwinds and net acquisitions.

Management says Coca-Cola continued to gain value share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola reaffirms full-year guidance for organic revenue of +5% vs +4% prior view and EPS growth of -1% to +1% ($2.08 to $2.10 vs. $2.10 consensus). Capital expenditures of ~$2.4B are anticipated.

Shares of Coca-Cola are up 0.44% premarket to $51.55.

