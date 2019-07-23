UBS Q2 global wealth profit rises, i-banking fals

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) rises 0.7% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS of 37 cents beats the consensus estimate of 34 cents and increases from 30 cents in Q1 and 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income of $1.03, down 9% Q/Q and down 15% Y/Y.

Q2 Global Wealth Management adjusted profit before tax was $886M increased from $873M in Q1 and fell from $1.01B in Q2 2018; net interest income of $966M fell from $1.01B in Q1 driven by changes in deposit mix and repricing.

Q2 Personal & Corporate Banking adjusted profit before tax rose to $391M from $389M in Q1 and $353M in Q2 2108; Y/Y 11% increase doe to higher transaction-based income and lower credit loss expenses.

Q2 Asset Management adjusted profit before tax increased to $135M from $109M in Q1 and $122M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 Investment Bank adjusted profit before tax of $440M compares with $221M in Q1 and $571M in the year-ago quarter.

A sharp drop in interest rates and expected rate cuts will continue to hurt net interest income compared with last year. "Our regional and business diversification, along with higher invested assets benefiting recurring revenues, will help to mitigate this," the company said.

Q2 return on tangible equity 11.9% vs. 9.8% in Q1 and 16.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Tangible book value per share of $12.72 at June 30, 2019 vs. $12.67 at March 31, 2019.

