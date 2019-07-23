JetBlue edges higher after earnings

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports revenue per available seat mile rose 3.1% in Q2 and cost per available seat mile was up 1.8%.

"Airbus has recently communicated additional A321neo delays that will reduce our 2020 growth plans and naturally add pressure to our CASM ex-fuel," warns the airline.

Looking ahead, JetBlue sees Q3 revenue per available seat mile growth of 0.5% to 3.5% and full-year capacity growth of 5.5% to 6.5% vs. 4.5% to 6.5% prior view. JetBlue also continues to expect that FY20 EPS will be between $2.50 and $3.00. "As we look to the second half of 2019, we expect a return to margin expansion and EPS growth," notes JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

JBLU +0.26% premarket to $19.01.

